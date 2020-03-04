Lexaria Provides Update on Two Licensed Clients

Tickers: XCNQ:LXX, XOTC:LXRP, PINX:LXRP

Kelowna, British Columbia – TheNewswire – March 4, 2020 – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTC:LXRP) (CSE: LXX) (CNSX:LXX.CN) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces that it has successfully processed its first DehydraTECHTM-enabled liquid nanoemulsion for cannabidiol (“CBD”) beverages for one of its licensed clients. Lexaria’s client expects to begin distribution of its line of CBD beverages in select US stores soon.

Lexaria’s emulsified DehydraTECH processing is an additional service it can now provide to qualifying clients wanting to formulate best in class ready-to-drink beverages containing CBD. This is an additional capability that Lexaria has recently added to its powder production facility referenced in a recent press release of February 13, 2020.

The super-concentrated DehydraTECH-enabled liquid nanoemulsion was shipped to the client’s production facility for incorporation into its cold-brewed coffee production and bottling line. Lexaria was pleased to be able to process nearly 100,000 x 20 mg servings of DehydraTECH-empowered CBD-concentrate rapidly and on schedule.

Separately, Lexaria also reports that it has amended the terms of its license for DehydraTECH enabled CBD-infused food ingredients, as previously announced on July 11, 2019, to remove the exclusivity provisions and reduce the aggregate minimum fees payable over the term of the license to US$132,500.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms. Its patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology changes the way Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness for lipophilic active molecules. DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption; reduces time of onset; and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies in the cannabis industry for use in cannabinoid beverages, edibles and oral products; and to a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 16 patents granted and over 60 patents pending worldwide.

