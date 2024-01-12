Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – January 11, 2024. Lexston Mining Corporation (CSE:LEXT) (“Lexston”) granted 1,250,000 stock options to its directors, officers, consultants, and employees.

Each stock option is exercisable at $0.08 per share. The options vest immediately and expire on January 11, 2029.

All options were granted pursuant to the 10% rolling stock option plan of Lexston dated January 15, 2021 (the “Plan”).

As of the date of this news release Lexston has 3,120,000 stock options granted and 123,917 stock options available for future grants.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has a mineral exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION

Jagdip Bal Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

