Light Science Technologies Holdings PLC CEO Simon Deacon joined Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion to discuss a £130,000 order secured by its UK Circuits and Electronics Solutions Limited (UKC) business in the sports and entertainment sector.

This initial order has the potential to grow into an annual £1 million contract, reflecting the company’s strategy to broaden its customer base and secure larger contracts.

Light Science Technologies is also focusing on improving gross margins and streamlining processes through capital investment.

In the pest control sector, UKC has achieved orders worth £1.4 million this financial year, contributing to a forward order book exceeding £4 million. This success underscores the company’s positive outlook and its intention to continue expanding in both new and existing markets.

Additionally, the company is eyeing significant growth in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) sector, engaging in a European roadshow to meet potential clients.

Light Science Technologies aims to establish a global network of distributors to sell its products, including sensors, control systems, and software lighting, essential for enclosed environment agriculture. This focus on food security and vertical farming highlights the company’s commitment to innovation and growth across diverse sectors.

