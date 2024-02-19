Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) CEO Alistair Stephens joins Jonathan Jackson in the Proactive studio to talk us through a new high-grade rare earth elements (REE) find at the Kangankunde Project in Malawi. The company identified high-grade carbonatite REE outcrops north and south of the Kangankunde resource following geological mapping and rock chip sampling. The peak assays from North Knoll included 7.15%, 5.15% and 4.69% total rare earth oxides (TREO). Stephens also discusses the company’s focus on advancing the stage-1 mine development and processing plant. Investors can expect plenty of newsflow in the coming months.

Stephens said: “These results are highly encouraging and clearly demonstrate the capability to extend mineralisation north and south of Kangankunde and that the mineralised system across our project is much broader and much deeper than currently defined by Kangankunde’s Central Carbonatite.

“As such, more extensive exploration including low-cost drilling of the North and South Knoll is eventually warranted.”

