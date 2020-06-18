Link Global Technologies (CSE: LNK) Receives US$1 Million Security Deposit on Signing of Power Supply Agreement for Its Smart Mining Program

Tickers: XCNQ:LNK, PINX:LGLOF

Tags: #Mining, #Technology, #Blockchain

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA – TheNewswire – JUNE 18, 2020 – LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK) (FRA:LGT) (OTC:LGLOF) (CNSX:LNK.CN) (“LINK” or the “Company”) announces that it has received a security deposit (the “Deposit”) in the amount of US$1 million on the signing of a Power Supply Agreement (the “Agreement”) with an arm’s length third party private investment fund (the “Client”).

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to supply the Client with SmartMiner computing power generated by Asics processors, configured for the purpose of supplying process computing power that meets the needs of digital currency software, in exchange for cash consideration at an agreed upon rate of kilowatts per hour. The Company has agreed to deploy the Deposit to enter into third party agreements as may be necessary such that the Company will be able to supply to the Client the computing power noted above. The Company has agreed to return an amount equal to the Deposit to the Client in 12 equal monthly installments of US$83,333. The term of the Agreement is twelve months.

As previously announced on March 24, 2020, Link has secured up to 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity for its cryptocurrency mining community under a letter of intent with its partners in Alberta, allowing for 15,000 new generation machines. This program plans on using approximately 3 MW of electricity.

Stephen Jenkins, Link President & CEO, comments “Link is extremely pleased with the signing of this Power Supply Agreement and securing the US$1 million required to execute the plan. This is the first commercial power supply agreement for our Alberta assets, and a key milestone that puts the Company on track to achieve profitability. Our team continues to execute on our core strategy of securing low cost, reliable power and supplying our partners with smart infrastructure and cost-efficient power solutions for their data hosting and digital mining operations. As we continue to acquire and expand our power assets, we are focused on securing new partnerships to facilitate the Company’s global expansion.”

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in the business of providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining operations. Link’s objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost reliable power and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

