Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) CEO Alex Hanly joins Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson to discuss the company’s approach to addressing the lithium conversion capacity gap in North America. Hanley speaks about its progress with metallurgical testing and the development of a lithium refinery in Quebec. He explains the strategic importance of this project, highlighting the company’s ability to process spodumene from various sources, which is essential for adapting to market changes. Hanly also gives his perspective on the current state of the lithium market and the future prospects for Lithium Universe within it. Finally, Hanley gives an update on the company’s progress in finalising feasibility studies for its projects.

Chairman Iggy Tan expressed his satisfaction with the advancements in metallurgical test work. “Despite the decline in lithium prices affecting numerous industry players, Lithium Universe is full steam ahead. We view the current short-term dip in lithium prices as an advantageous window to finalize feasibility studies before the onset of the next cycle. These moments present tangible opportunities for our organization.”

