Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) CEO Alex Hanly joins Jonathan Jackson in the Proactive studio to talk about the pending acquisition of a commercial property in the Bécancour Waterfront Industrial Park in Québec, Canada, as part of its strategy to address the lithium conversion capacity gap in the North American market. The acquisition is designed to enhance lithium conversion capacity in response to the growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Known as Lot 22, the property will become an integral part of the Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) Strategy, with the potential to host up to three lithium carbonate refineries, each with a capacity of 16,000 tonnes per annum.

Commenting on the property, LU7 chairman Iggy Tan said: “This is just another positive step forward for the company as we secure this key landholding in the most attractive emerging battery-focused jurisdiction.

“Québec’s low-cost hydroelectricity, high environmental standards and educated workforce, as well as the location’s logistical advantages, including a deepwater port and easy rail access to the rest of North America, were key factors in the decision.”

