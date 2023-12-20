Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – December 20, 2023 – Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV:RDU) (“Radius” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that long term access agreements have been signed with property owners on the Company’s Cirilo I exploration license, Motagua Norte project, in Guatemala. The Cirilo I exploration license was granted in September 2023 and covers an area of 13.5 km² (4.5 x 3 km). The land access agreements will allow access to, and exploration of the high-grade Mila gold-silver prospect and nearby mineralized veins (see news release, Oct 11, 2023). An environmental permit to undertake surface and trench sampling is in place. Radius’s JV partner, Volcanic Gold Mines (TSXV:VG), is preparing for a trenching and drilling campaign in the new year.

The Volcanic team have observed abundant visible gold at surface in veins and stockwork zones at Mila, with continuous lines of rock chip sampling across mixed outcrop, subcrop, and colluvium boulder fields returning up to 34 m averaging 42 g/t gold, and 24 m averaging 54 g/t gold. The exploration team are keen to start systematic work on the project to follow-up on these exciting results. With access agreements signed, Volcanic will conduct a detailed geological mapping and trenching and prepare the way for drill-testing in the new year. As the same time, Volcanic is engaging with the local communities to keep them informed and involved as the project moves forward.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius’s Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has 30 years of mineral exploration experience and has prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico and Guatemala which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate to retain the Company’s treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe. Radius is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway. You may find more information on Radius Gold at www.radiusgold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

