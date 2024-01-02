Toronto, Ontario – TheNewswire – January 2, 2024 – Loyalist Exploration Limited (CSE:PNGC) (“Loyalist” or the “Company”) wishes to announce that David Drinkwater, the Chairman of the Board and a director of the Company has retired from his positions as Chair of the Board and a director of the Company. Mr. Drinkwater said, “I have enjoyed my tenure, but it is time for me to retire.” John F. O’Donnell, Interim Chief Executive Officer, thanked Mr. Drinkwater for his past service to the Company and told him, “I have enjoyed our brief association and will miss your steady hand at the helm” during the transition of the Company.

