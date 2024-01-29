Reading Time: 4 minutes

January 29, 2024 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, British Columbia – Legible Inc. (CSE:READ) (OTC:LEBGF) (FSE:D0T) (“Legible” or the “Company”), a leading infotainment platform and publishing house, is honoured to announce the appointment of Ms. Kathryn Miclat Marino, President of Orange County Fashion Week® and founder of the OC Fashion Council, as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. Ms. Marino’s impressive career, spanning over 25 years in the fashion, multimedia, luxury retail and automotive industries, brings a wealth of creative instinct and innovative analytics insights to Legible.

Ms. Marino has a proven skillset in boosting brands and sales, resulting in record partner accounts at national and regional levels as well as creating strong partnerships. Kathryn was pivotal in designing the Aston Martin Elite Owner Privileges loyalty program and The Dynamic Drive Luxury Tour for Aston Martin Newport Beach, championing the dealership’s 2012 achievement of the distinction of being the #1 Dealer in the U.S.

Moreover, Ms. Marino’s history of designing innovative solutions, such as the first Automated Broadcast System for commercial advertising for the formerly Walt Disney-owned Anaheim Sports Inc. NHL Ducks and MLB Anaheim Angels (now the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim), underscores her forward-thinking approach. Kathryn’s involvement in prominent events and organizations, along with her extensive industry connections, positions Legible at the forefront of luxury retail and multimedia marketing trends.

“I am thrilled beyond words to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of this truly innovative company and its platform,” Kathryn Marino commented. “I believe in Legible and the new heights of digital innovation and accessibility it gives to readers, and look forward to participating in the Company’s continued growth and success.”

“We are excited to welcome Kathryn Marino as a Strategic Advisor,” said Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible. “We are poised to benefit significantly from her luxury retail background, extensive industry network and innovative mindset. We look forward to leveraging her expertise to enhance our collaborations within the digital content and media marketing sphere and provide even more exceptional services and solutions to our clients.”

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and Audiobook entertainment, boasting a market opportunity exceeding billions of dollars. Legible’s extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers and the world’s largest eBook distributor, enabling Legible to seamlessly deliver over two million eBooks and Audiobooks, effectively transforming any smart device into a dynamic library and eBookstore.

At the heart of Legible’s innovation lies its LibrarianAI, the world’s pioneering AI-powered assistant, enhancing the reading experience. Legible’s publishing division is revolutionizing the industry by crafting proprietary AI-enriched multimedia books, setting new standards in literary engagement.

Legible is at the forefront of reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

