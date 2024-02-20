Reading Time: < 1 minute

Madison Metals CEO Duane Parnham joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil a significant milestone in the company’s exploration efforts. Madison Metals has made a remarkable discovery of high-grade uranium mineralization at Anomaly 5, located within the Company’s Khan Project in Namibia.

The findings, highlighted by a surface sample boasting 8.47% U3O8, mark a substantial expansion of new uranium mineralization, effectively extending Madison’s footprint and project pipeline.

During the interview, Parnham elaborated on Madison’s exploration strategy, which commenced with the initial fieldwork to ground-truth airborne radiometric anomalies. This groundwork paved the way for follow-up exploration activities, which included the excavation of seven surface rock-saw trenches, leucogranite mapping, sampling, and handheld scintillometer and spectrometer readings at Anomaly 5.

The initial batch of assay results from 10 samples returned promisingly high uranium grades, further bolstering the company’s confidence in the potential of Anomaly 5.

Parnham emphasized that Madison Metals plans to release additional assay results as they become available, providing stakeholders with further insights into the extent and significance of the discovered mineralization.

The discovery of high-grade uranium mineralization at Anomaly 5 represents a pivotal moment for Madison Metals, reaffirming the company’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of its projects in Namibia.

With a strategic focus on exploration and a track record of delivering results, Madison Metals is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for uranium and solidify its position as a key player in the global mining sector. Stay tuned for further updates as the company’s exploration efforts continue to unfold.

