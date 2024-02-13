Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) managing director Peter Ledwidge sits down with Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson to discuss geological mapping and rock chip sampling results from its Korhogo Project in Côte d’Ivoire. The company has identified several new multi-kilometre manganese-rich zones and confirmed the continuity of manganese mineralisation. Mako intends to further advance the project with metallurgical testing and a geophysical IP survey to assist in future drill targeting. The company is also hard at work at its flagship Napié Gold Project, with ongoing geological mapping and rock chip sampling in new prospective areas. Results are pointing to high-grade gold targets for drilling. Ledwidge will be putting boots on the ground at the project shortly with Mako’s chief geologist to better understand the new east-west structures and conduct on-ground due diligence of Goldridge’s Konan Project with the aim of completing the potential transaction.

“The low-cost mapping and rock chip sampling program on our Korhogo Project has been very successful,” Ledwidge said. “The identification of several new manganese-rich zones adds further potential to the already significant discovery.

“We will further advance the project with metallurgical testing and a complementary geophysical IP survey that will greatly assist in future drill targeting.”

