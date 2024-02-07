Reading Time: 2 minutes

Manganese X Energy Corp CEO Martin Kepman joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share the news that the company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with C4V, a prominent US battery technology leader, which holds immense promise for a potential off-take agreement from Manganese X Energy Corp’s Battery Hill High Purity Manganese project located in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada.

C4V, renowned for its leadership in renewable battery technology and its involvement in major Gigafactory developments worldwide, including those in Geelong, Australia, and the United States, has shown keen interest in the collaboration.

This non-binding agreement is predicated on the possible supply of Electric Vehicle (EV) compliant High Purity Manganese Sulfate Monohydrate, a sample of which is currently undergoing pre-qualification by C4V for use in their Gigafactory joint ventures.

The sample in question was produced as part of Manganese X Energy Corp’s Pilot Plant Project, which employs their patent-pending, groundbreaking manganese purification technology.

This technology enables the transformation of Battery Hill manganese carbonate into Electric Vehicle compliant High Purity Manganese Sulfate Monohydrate (HPMSM), serving as a precursor to the cathode in battery manufacturing.

This strategic partnership holds the promise of playing a pivotal role in the supply chain for EV batteries, as high-purity manganese is a crucial component in the production of advanced batteries.

The MOU represents a significant step forward in the company’s quest to contribute to the growing electric vehicle industry while further solidifying its position as a key player in the renewable energy sector.

The collaboration between Manganese X Energy Corp and C4V exemplifies their shared commitment to sustainable energy solutions and highlights the importance of securing a stable supply of critical materials for the EV revolution.

As the pre-qualification process advances and the partnership takes shape, both companies are poised to make a lasting impact on the clean energy landscape by fostering innovation and the development of cutting-edge battery technology.

