Marble Launches New Partnership with Citadel Mortgages Offering Its Credit Rebuilding Products: Score-Up and Fast-Track

Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire – June 17, 2020 – Marble Financial Inc. (CSE:MRBL) (CNSX:MRBL.CN) (OTC:MRBLF) (“Marble” or the “Company”) a financial technology company that empowers Canadians’ toward a positive financial future, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Citadel Mortgages, offering their customers, Marble’s proprietary credit rebuilding products, Score-Up and Fast-Track.

Marble, a leader in financial technology solutions, is partnering with Citadel Mortgages, one of the largest full- service Mortgage Brokerages with professional Mortgage Agents & Mortgage Brokers servicing all of the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities of Ontario, Canada. The introduction of Score-Up and Fast-Track to Citadel’s existing and ongoing customer base presents a new growth channel of opportunity to empower more underserved Canadians in becoming financially competent and mortgage- free sooner.

Due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic and a forecasted real estate price decline, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) recently announced changes to its mortgage insurance resulting in stricter lending practices. The new minimum credit scores will be 680, up from 600 and with recent data from Equifax showing that just 14% of the total mortgage market rank above that threshold. This data presents the likelihood of a definite trend towards tighter lending criteria and broadened requirements. Full-service mortgage providers such as Citadel, who offer a suite of programs and services that assist clients with their financial goals can further enable Canadian’s below these thresholds to take control of their credit circumstances towards a more positive financial future with Marble’s credit rebuilding solutions.

This partnership will utilize Citadel’s host of resources and tools to help identify users who currently do not qualify for a Citadel Mortgage plan due to poor credit or active consumer proposals. Marble can now reach a new demographic of Canadians needing to actively rebuild their credit score to achieve the financial goal of purchasing a new home or becoming mortgage-free sooner. The inclusion of Marble’s Score-Up and Fast-Track products to Citadel Mortgages will enable Canadians to positively impact their credit standing and present additional opportunities to qualify for other Citadel Mortgage products in the future.

“As a Mortgage Brokerage, we have always taken great pride and care in ensuring that we meet and exceed all of our client needs”, says Citadel Mortgages CEO, Tristan Kirk. “A key element in this commitment has been to have in-depth conversations with clients about credit, how it works in general and with respect to their individual situation. In some instances, this also leads to conversations on how they can increase their score as well improve their overall creditworthiness to be a more attractive borrower in any lending situation. To enhance our already solid foundation in client credit guidance we have partnered with Marble Financial Inc, who have developed tools which is a clean, easy to navigate consumer-facing web-based solution which helps to deliver education to consumers, the majority of which have little to no knowledge of how credit and credit scores work. The tool provides practical steps to guide all buyers; especially first-time home buyers to ensure their credit is in proper standing so that we can help them realize their dream of homeownership.”

“We at Citadel Mortgages remain with you during your home journey and Marble Financial enhances the process of putting all clients on the right path. It also allows us as an organization to have another avenue for future client engagement thereby ensuring that we are building deep rooted relationships given this and other value-added services that we provide. We are very excited about what the future holds with this new partnership.” continues Tristan Kirk.

“When purchasing a home, lenders see the credit score as an indication of the prospective home buyer’s credit worthiness and level of financial responsibility. The credit score often becomes the most significant criteria for the lender to determine how risky it is to lend to a specific home buyer. So, for most Canadians, the credit score ends up being the difference between getting an approval for a mortgage or getting an outright decline,” says Karim Nanji, CEO of Marble. “In many other cases where an approval is granted, the credit score impacts the rate and terms of the mortgage – meaning that a higher credit score reflects a lower interest rate and/or more flexible payment term. Low or poor credit scores more than often marginalize many Canadians from the home buying process.”

“Partnering with Citadel Mortgages provides a fantastic opportunity for Marble to engage in the home buying process with Canadians who do not qualify for a mortgage because of poor credit or an active insolvency. Citadel is one of the largest full-service Mortgage Brokerages in Ontario with a solid reputation and this partnership provides a channel to reach a new demographic of Canadians that can benefit from Marble’s financial and credit wellness solutions.”

About Citadel Mortgages. Citadel Mortgages is one of the largest full-service Mortgage Brokerages with professional Mortgage Agents & Mortgage Brokers servicing all of GTA, Toronto, and Ontario Canada. We are changing the way mortgages are being done by providing our clients with sound advice and products to help our clients become mortgage-free sooner while enhancing their quality of life through partner services.

For more information please visit: https://citadelmortgages.ca/

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTCQB: MRBLF) Marble leverages its proven data driven strategies utilizing the power of machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence, through its industry-leading proprietary technology solutions Fast-Track, Score-Up, and Credit-Meds to engage in and navigate a clear path for Canadians towards financial wellbeing and a meaningful credit score. Since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of marginalized Canadians to a positive financial future, and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness through the licensing of our proprietary products on the Marble Platform.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at http://mymarble.ca

