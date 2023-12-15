Crypto analyst that goes by Ripple Van Winkle on YouTube noted that the Ripple (XRP) crypto will see an influx of institutional money, and this, coupled with its deflationary properties could exponentially increase its price.

Everlodge (ELDG) is also making significant waves among Web3 circles with its presale, as it solves key issues found in the $280 trillion real estate market that can make it a dominant force upon release. Today, we will dive into both projects to see how far they can rise, and will see what is the best cryptocurrency to invest in.

Ripple (XRP) Nearly Breaks Past $0.70 – Can It Spike Above $1?

XRP Right Now, the YouTube channel run by Ripple Van Winkle, recently uploaded a video going over how Ripple (XRP) can climb in value soon. Regulatory developments that will come in 2024 are seen as catalysts for this growth, as the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) will pave the way for significant institutional investments. The analyst also cited comments made by Congressman Patrick McHenry predicting crypto regulations early next year.

Throughout the past week, Ripple moved up in value from a low point of $0.60 to $0.69 and now needs to break past the $0.70 price barrier to reach new heights. In the past year, Ripple was up in value by a total of 58.4%. According to the Ripple price prediction , it can surge to $1.18 in 2024.

Everlodge (ELDG) to Solve Key Issues in the Real Estate Sector

Everlodge (ELDG) can disrupt the $280 trillion real estate market through solving key issues that have been a part of the industry for decades. Historically, most properties would cost millions of dollars in upfront capital, making them out of reach for most people.

The market also lacks liquidity and transparency due to this. Everlodge will solve this by introducing blockchain technology that will lower the barrier of entry significantly.

Properties will get minted as NFTs and will then be fractionalized into smaller pieces worth just $100 each. This way, anyone will be able to afford them, adding much-needed accessibility and liquidity to the market, as they can be resold at any time. Alongside this, the smart contract’s metadata will store the ownership details, leading to higher transparency.

The platform will even introduce a dedicated Launchpad, where builders can get funding from the community to build properties. Those who jump into these early can get access to high ROI opportunities. A Rewards Club will also be implemented, providing token holders with access to free nightly stays.

Summary

While Ripple will need some time to recover its value, analysts are still bullish on its future. Despite this, most traders are diversifying their holdings with Everlodge. Throughout its crypto ICO period, the ELDG token has reached Stage 8.

Here, it is offered at $0.027. By solving issues such as liquidity, transparency, and accessibility, it will open up the real estate market to millions of people and can become a dominant force in the Web3 space, which could result in a major increase in the value of its native crypto.

