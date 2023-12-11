December 11, 2023 – TheNewswire – Pickering, ON – Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE-9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) would like to update shareholders on successful recent nickel prospecting on the McCart Property, near Iroquois Falls Ontario and the unexpected, mineralized occurrences at the very end of the last drill hole on Victoria.

McCart Sampling Program Results

The McCart claims lie atop a thick ultramafic sequence. The large, broad ridges expose komatiites, peridotites and dunites, and run approximately NE-SW. Pillowed basalts are exposed in the southeastern area of the property. The ridge in the northern part of the property contains numerous blasted pits and trenches in a broad area along and across the northern property boundary. Additional blasted trenches and pits were found in the southeastern corner of the property as well. Samples taken during the Fall 2023 Prospecting program consisted primarily of ultramafic and mafic units with very fine sulfide mineralization. Twenty-eight samples were taken during the program, of which 10 samples returned assay values greater than 1000ppm Ni. Five samples were in the range of 1700-2230ppm Ni, with 2230ppm Ni from Sample M007452 being the highest assay value of this program.



Victoria Drill Program Final Hole

The last hole drilled at Victoria was continued, in typical fashion, to the sedimentary contact at the bottom of the hole. As the three mineralized horizons had already been intersected, undercutting, and continuing the mineralization encountered in the prior, shallower, hole SUR-23-56 down dip, there was little expectation of the end of this hole.

Two additional mineralized occurrences were found at the end of hole SUR-23-57 in two forms. The first is within the typical blue/green ultramafics, which as deep as 373m down the hole included dark grey-black bands of graphite and magnetite which returned mineralized values in XRF testing. The second occurrence is a zone of very intense carbonate-plagioclase alteration and recrystallization from 296.6-300.15m, only seen once before in any of Renforth’s drilling at Victoria in SUR-21-16, significantly east of this hole.

“Ending our program with bonus mineralization at the end of the hole is of course exciting, but also illustrates that we have not yet defined what Victoria is, it keeps getting better. We look forward to our assays coming back in the new year and planning our next work on this exciting, large scale mineralized property that keeps on growing. The potential we see on our 100% owned, 20km long Victoria mineralized structure is significant” states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.



About Renforth

Renforth is a battery metals area play with the dominant brownfield land position south of the world class Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault (“CLLF”) in the prolific Cadillac and Malartic mining camps of Quebec’s Abitibi. Offering exposure to gold, zinc, nickel, copper, cobalt and more, including lithium, Renforth’s land position encompasses several areas of interest.

Renforth’s position is unique in that the both the battery metals mineralization at Surimeau and our gold deposit at Parbec are road accessible, with hydro power crossing the properties, in an established and secure mining jurisdiction which regularly ranks as Top 10 (as determined by the Fraser Institute) in the world.

Renforth is engaged in the active exploration of the proven Surimeau battery metals mineralization, working towards a maiden resource statement, and the remodeling of our Parbec gold deposit to incorporate the ~15,000m drilled subsequent to the 2019 effective date of the last MRE.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton PGeo, OGQ a “qualified person” pursuant to NI 43-101.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘plan’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’, ‘anticipate’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’ and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company’s securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

