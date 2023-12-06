Vancouver, Canada – TheNewswire – December 6, 2023 – Medgold Resources Corp. (TSX-V:MED) (FRA:1XD) (“Medgold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its proposed acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Balkan Metals Corp. (“Balkan Metals”), a private British Columbia company which holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in Serbia, some of which are contiguous to Medgold’s existing Serbian exploration permits. With mineral rights covering close to 1,000 square kilometres, the resulting company (to be renamed “Electrum Metals Group Corp.” (the “Resulting Issuer”)) will be the largest holder of highly prospective exploration ground in the Republic of Serbia.

The Company announces that the previously announced subscription receipt financing which is to close concurrently with the Acquisition (the “Concurrent Financing”) has been repriced to better reflect the current market conditions. The Concurrent Financing will now consist of a minimum of 18,000,000 units (the “Units”) of Balkan Metals at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $1,800,000 (the “Minimum Financing”). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the Company and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable for two years at an exercise price of $0.20.

The funds available to the Resulting Issuer after the closing of the Acquisition will be used for expenditures on exploration activities at the Timok East Project, working capital and general and administrative expenses. After the completion of the Acquisition, and assuming the completion of the Minimum Financing, the Resulting Issuer will have 59,713,077 common shares outstanding on a non-diluted basis and 83,008,602 common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

Trading in the Company’s common shares continues to be halted and is expected to remain halted until completion of the Acquisition which is expected on or about December 31, 2023.

