Melkior Announces New Chief Executive Officer

March 27, 2020 – TheNewswire – Timmins, Ontario – Melkior Resources Inc. (“Melkior” or the “Company“) (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) is pleased to announce that Jonathon Deluce, who is currently a Melkior Director, will become its new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Keith James Deluce. Keith will continue to contribute to Melkior Resources in his position as a Director of the company.

Melkior Resources wishes to thank Keith for his dedicated service to the company during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Jonathon Deluce is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant. Mr. Deluce is a former Manager at Ernst & Young (“EY”). While at EY he worked in the assurance and advisory practices. During his time in assurance, he led quarterly and year-end audit engagements on New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) clients in the construction, mining and power utilities industries. While in advisory, he led internal audit projects on multiple intermediate gold producers. Mr. Deluce founded Silverwater Capital which specializes in exploration property acquisitions in Ontario and Quebec. Mr. Deluce graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a specialization in accounting, from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Deluce founded Goldseek Resources and lead the company through the go-public process onto the CSE.

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Melkior remarks, “I look forward to working with the Melkior team to generate value for all shareholders. We believe the stage is being set for increased investor interest in the junior mining space. With the extreme levels of quantitative easing seen by the US Federal Reserve in response to the pandemic we believe this is setting up for a significant move in the precious metals as people flock to safe haven assets.

More important than all, we hope everyone stays safe during these unprecedented times and our sympathies are out to the families impacted by the virus.”

