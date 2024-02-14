Reading Time: < 1 minute

Metals One PLC (AIM:MET1) CEO Jonathan Owen joined Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion with details of breakthrough drill results from the R1 Hook target at its Black Schist Project in Finland.

The drill program encountered Talvivaara-style mineralization in all eight holes, a type known for its low-cost processing advantages in nickel, copper, and cobalt extraction.

This discovery is significant due to its environmental benefits and potential economic value. Owen highlighted the project’s existing 28 million tonnes of inferred resources and the potential for significant expansion, including into newly reserved areas to the east.

The exploration has been guided by historical data and new technologies, aiming to extend the existing resource base.

Future plans include community engagement in Finland, further exploration of additional targets, and the development of a significant inferred resource at the P5 exploration target.

[Metals One PLC aims to help meet the significant European demand for battery metals by identifying and developing mineral resources at brownfield projects in Finland and Norway, ideally situated on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle original equipment and battery manufacturers.]

