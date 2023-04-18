Reading Time: 4 minutes

April 18th, 2023 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, British Columbia – Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (“Clean Seed” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CSX) is pleased to announce the results of our input reduction and yield results from this seasons’ harvest at our proving grounds in India in collaboration with our partners, Northern Mega Farmers FPO and University of Chandigarh.

The results from utilizing the SMART Seeder MINI-MAX™ in a side-by-side comparison to the most current and most utilized seeding equipment available in India shows an overall increase to farm cash flows of 36% using SMART Seeder MINI-MAX™ comprised of a:

19% reduction in cost per acre;

26% increase in per acre crop yield;

67% reduction of chemical fertilizer use, and

67% reduction of diesel consumption.

The results and related harvest are receiving significant attention from the farming community, our partners and regional news. We believe this positive outcome will accelerate interest in India to adopt MINI-MAX™ technology throughout its regions, which can then positively impact adoption in additional countries thereafter.

Graeme Lempriere, Chairman & CEO States: “Our mandate with MINI-MAX™ in India was to demonstrate the scalability of our technology portfolio, from our North American SMART Seeder MAX™ Series 60, into a compact design for additional international markets. We are proud to have confirmed with our partners in India that MINI-MAX™ produced benefits consistent with those of the SMART Seeder MAX™ here in North America as we move closer to a definitive agreement to mass produce the MINI-MAX™ for the Indian market and other international opportunities.”

We refer to the related news release dated February 13, 2023, with respect to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Company and Mahindra and Mahindra Limited.

About Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.

The common shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol “CSX”.

We are a team of innovators and business management professionals with a proven track record of game changing innovation and production of patented agricultural technologies at an incredibly high level. We pride ourselves as progress facilitators that turn solutions for modern agricultural problem into commercially viable products to fulfill new demand.

Clean Seed’s SMART Seeder MAX™ technologies are revolutionary seeding tools that utilize the unique synergy of sophisticated electronic metering and intuitive software control putting row-by-row variable rate technology at the forefront of agricultural innovation. Our innovations create a new class of highly accurate seeding equipment designed specifically for today’s farmer.

