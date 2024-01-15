Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire – January 15th, 2024 – Mobio Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MBO) (“Mobio” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of its shareholders held on December 29, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

Approval of the Stock Option Plan

The shareholders approved update to the Company’s Existing Stock Option Plan dated for reference December 1, 2023. The Stock Option plan is a 10% rolling plan. The full text of the Stock Option Plan is provided in the information circular of the Company dated December 1, 2023, which is available on www.sedar.com under the profile of the Company.

Vote Results on Other Matters

Other matters before the Meeting are described more fully in the management information circular dated December 1, 2023 (the “Circular”). The shareholders voted to fix the number of directors at three, re-elect Laurie Baggio, Melanie Pump and Brian O’Neill to the board of directors of the Company, and to re-appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

About Mobio Technologies Inc.

Mobio is a publicly traded company on the TSX Venture Exchange, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, and runs Strutta.com Media Inc. Strutta is a social promotions platform that helps marketers bring potential customers from stranger to fan to customer, and Strutta’s Promotions API provides a technology platform that facilitates social media competitions and campaigns for global brands. For more information visit www.mobio.net.

For additional information contact:

Laurie Baggio, CEO

Tel: 604-805-7498

[email protected]

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Other than statements of historical fact, all statements included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of Mobio are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected by Mobio are those risks described herein and from time to time, in the filings made by Mobio with Canadian securities regulators. Those filings can be found on the Internet at: http://www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

