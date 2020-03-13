Mobio Extends Expiry Date of Share Purchase Warrants

Tickers: XTSX:MBO, PINX:MBIOF

Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire – March 13, 2020 – Mobio Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MBO) (“Mobio” or the “Company“) is pleased to confirm further to its initial news release dated March 12, 2020, the Company’s application to extend the expiry date of March 26, 2020 of an aggregate of 1,666,670 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants“) by twelve (12) months was accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The new expiry date of the Warrants has been extended to 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on March 26, 2021; all other terms and conditions of the Warrants, including the exercise price, remain unchanged. The Warrant holders are advised that replacement Warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original Warrant certificates must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise or transfer of such Warrant.

About Mobio Technologies Inc.

Mobio is a publicly traded company on the TSX Venture Exchange, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, and runs Strutta.com Media Inc. Strutta is a social promotions platform that helps marketers bring potential customers from stranger to fan to customer, and Strutta’s Promotions API provides a technology platform that facilitates social media competitions and campaigns for global brands. For more information visit www.mobio.net.

