Moomoo, an investment and trading platform known for its professional-grade tools and investor empowerment philosophy, has recently unveiled an upgrade to its Cash Sweep program . Aimed at U.S. investors, this program allows users to earn passive income on their idle cash with a 5.1% annual percentage yield (APY)*.

Empowering Investors

Moomoo focuses on providing tools and insights aimed at enhancing the capabilities of investors. The platform offers a variety of professional yet accessible tools designed to be useful for users ranging from beginners to more experienced investors. Moomoo seeks to positions itself as a platform that supports the concept of investing as a long-term endeavor, emphasizing its role that users can engage effectively in investment activities like buying and selling shares and performing various stock analyses.

Moomoo’s platform provides real-time market data, free Level 2 data for funded accounts, advanced technical analysis tools and free detailed order book data to help users define and refine their trading strategies. With a mission driven by transparency, innovation and community , Moomoo aims to provide a comprehensive investment experience for individuals at every level of investing expertise.

High APY With No Fees to Join

At the heart of Moomoo’s Cash Sweep program is a competitive APY of up to 5.1% for new and qualified users. This rate is notably higher than what is offered by traditional brokers, such as TD Ameritrade, which provides less than 1% APY as of the date of this article.

Moreover, unlike other platforms that might attach various conditions or hidden user fees to their high-yield offerings, Moomoo maintains a transparent and straightforward approach to its cash sweep program. The program is free to join, has no account fees and has no cap on deposit amounts.

Flexibility And Ease of Use

Flexibility is another cornerstone of the Cash Sweep program. Investors have the freedom to withdraw or invest their funds at any time, meaning there are no lock-up periods for your money like with Certificate of Deposits (CDs), stablecoin staking platforms or the like. This ensures investors can quickly respond to potential market opportunities without affecting their brokerage account’s purchasing power. The program is designed for ease of use, with interest accruing daily and being paid monthly, requiring no manual transfers from the users.

Security And Peace of Mind

Security is a paramount concern for any investor. Recognizing this, Moomoo partners with banks that provide coverage for the swept funds in the Cash Sweep program, which is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) up to $1 million, subject to FDIC coverage limitations.

Here’s how FDIC coverage works for cash sweep accounts and its limitations.

When the uninvested cash in an investor’s brokerage account is swept to deposit accounts at Program Banks, it becomes eligible for FDIC insurance up to $1 million or $250,000 per Program Bank, inclusive of any other deposits they may already hold at the bank in the same ownership capacity, which may impact how much is covered.

An investor is responsible for monitoring the total amount of deposits they have with each Program Bank in order to determine the extent of FDIC deposit insurance coverage available to them. MFI is not responsible for any insured or uninsured portion of the Deposit Accounts or any other deposits at the program banks.

Moomoo’s Cash Sweep Program

Moomoo’s Cash Sweep program introduces an inventive approach for U.S. investors to potentially maximize returns on idle cash. With a 5.1% APY, this program seems to stand out as a robust opportunity to generate interest on idle cash. Beyond offering higher yields, this initiative also embodies Moomoo’s commitment to transparency, innovation and fostering a sense of community among its users, aligning with its broader mission to redefine the investing experience.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

*Cash Sweep 5.1% APY is only for new & users that meet either qualifying deposit, transfer, or referral requirements. If conditions are not met, the rate is 0.03%. Rate as of 11/9/23 and can change. Terms & conditions apply.

The Moomoo Financial Inc. (MFI) Cash Sweep Program is a feature of your brokerage account. Interest is earned on the uninvested cash swept from your MFI brokerage account to program banks. Program banks then pay interest on your swept cash, minus any fees paid to MFI. The APY might change at any time at the program banks’ or Moomoo Financial’s discretion.

Additionally, any fees Moomoo Financial receives may vary and is subject to change. Neither Moomoo Financial Inc. nor any of its affiliates are banks. For more information on the cash sweep program, click here .

When the uninvested cash in your brokerage account is swept to deposit accounts at program banks, it becomes eligible for FDIC insurance up to $1 million or $250,000 per program bank, inclusive of any other deposits you may already hold at the bank in the same ownership capacity, which may impact how much is covered. You are responsible for monitoring the total amount of deposits that you have with each Program Bank, in order to determine the extent of FDIC deposit insurance coverage available to you. MFI is not responsible for any insured or uninsured portion of the Deposit Accounts or any other deposits at the program banks.

Please note that until funds are swept to a program bank, they are held in your brokerage account which is protected by SIPC. Once funds are swept, they are no longer held in your brokerage account and are not protected by SIPC. However, these funds are eligible for FDIC insurance through the Program Banks subject to FDIC insurance coverage limits.

Investing is risky. Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

Benzinga was commissioned for this article and is not affiliated with the Moomoo app or its affiliated companies. This includes Moomoo Technologies Inc. (MTI) provider of the app and Moomoo Financial Inc. (MFI) Member FINRA/SIPC, which offers securities in the U.S.

