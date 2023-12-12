MTB Metals CEO Lawrence Roulston joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share exciting assay results from the inaugural drill program at the company’s flagship Telegraph project in the highly prolific Golden Triangle region.

The results from Hole DK2023-01 are particularly noteworthy, with an intersection of 107 meters carrying 0.38% copper equivalent (CuEq). Within this interval, another 6-meter section boasts a higher grade of 1.07% CuEq. These intersections are found within a broader zone of mineralization that averages 0.21% CuEq over 436 meters.

Roulston explained that Hole 1 was positioned on the margin of a prominent IP (induced polarization) chargeability zone, and this zone appears to be dipping away from the drill hole trace. Further drilling will be required to define the geometry of the hydrothermal system and to better target areas of increased mineralization.

The drilling results confirm the presence of valuable mineralization in the Telegraph Project and validate the use of geophysical data, specifically IP chargeability anomalies, as a valuable tool for identifying potential mineral-rich areas. This development underscores the exploration potential and significance of the Telegraph Project within the Golden Triangle, setting the stage for further exploration and discovery in this highly prospective region.

