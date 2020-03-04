MYM Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Tickers: XCNQ:MYM, XOTC:MYMMF

VANOUVER, British Columbia – TheNewswire – March 4, 2020- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE:MYM) (CNSX:MYM.CN) (OTC:MYMMF) (“MYM” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has agreed a shares for debt transaction whereby the Company issued 697,227 common shares of the Company (“Shares“) at a deemed price of $0.075 per Share pursuant to certain employment and consulting agreements that contain provisions for the issuance of Shares as part of the compensation (the “Transaction“).

All Shares issued in connection with the Transaction are subject to a minimum four-month hold period as required by Canadian securities laws. The Transaction is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“).

As certain insiders participated in the Transaction, it is considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101“). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed in the Transaction in so far as the Transaction involves the insiders, exceeds 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

MYM, through its subsidiary, Sublime Culture, is a cutting edge Canadian licensed producer of high quality “craft” cannabis. We are uniquely positioned to opportunistically acquire and/or invest in companies within the cannabis and hemp industries that are in need of capital and management support. Our senior management team is made up of experts engaged in a wide array of disciplines – upper level management of public companies, finance, law, master growing, plant pathology, agricultural economics, pharmaceutical, engineering, global marketing, product development and branding, distribution and seed genetics. MYM is a shareholder in two production projects in Quebec and is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the cannabis sector. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the United States under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

