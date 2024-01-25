Reading Time: 3 minutes

(NewMediaWire) – January 25, 2024 – DALLAS — This February, during American Heart Month and the American Heart Association’s Centennial year, the Association is devoted to a world of healthier lives for all by teaming up with retailers and brands around the country for Life is Why™, a cause marketing campaign supporting the Association’s life-saving heart and brain health mission. Life is Why inspires consumers to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives and participate personally in the mission of the Association by donating at the point-of-sale or by purchasing a product or service that triggers a donation by the supporter.

“The work we do at the American Heart Association to promote cardiovascular and brain health, prevent heart disease and stroke, support research and provide resources to help people live longer, healthier lives – no matter where they live – is possible because of the support of contributors to Life is Why,” said Marsha Jones, volunteer chairperson of the board of the American Heart Association (2023-2024) and the former executive vice president and chief diversity officer for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc who previously served as treasurer of the Association from 2019-21, and chair-elect from 2021-23. “In 2024, as we celebrate our 100th year of lifesaving work, we commit that our future is about improving yours.”

Through Life is Why, companies — including AT&T, Big Lots, CVS Health, Orangetheory Fitness, Pilot Travel Centers, The UPS Store and Walgreens invite their customers to support the American Heart Association in-store and online through a variety of ways such as donating at the point of sale. The American Heart Association is excited to welcome inaugural campaign supporters Daily Harvest, Reebok, The Container Store, Torrid and Warmies to the companies supporting our mission this year. Life is Why will be celebrated by retailers with in-store signage and online banner ads sharing personal stories of survival and strength, the mission of the American Heart Association and inspiring healthy habits.

During our Centennial year, donations made through Life is Why participating retailers – no matter the amount – allow the Association to support the organization’s priority issues which impact heart disease and stroke risk factors including tobacco use and vaping, high blood pressure and nutrition insecurity. Those interested in supporting the American Heart Association’s second century can look for the Life is Why logo where they buy groceries, get their gas, exercise and shop in participating locations and online beginning in February and during select times throughout the year.

To learn more about the Life Is Why campaign and other participating companies, please visit heart.org/lifeiswhycampaign.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 – our Centennial year – we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments. As we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact our vision is to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1. ​

