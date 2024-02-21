Reading Time: 5 minutes

Calgary, Alberta – February 20, 2024 – TheNewswire — For Immediate Release – nDatalyze Corp. (“NDAT” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:NDAT) (OTC:NDATF) is pleased to review its advanced mental condition diagnostic system that promises to fundamentally change mental health diagnosis, management and treatment.

Introduction – nDatalyze Corp. (“NDAT”) is at the forefront of AI/ML-based (ML) mental health diagnostics through its YMI Clinical Decision Support System. YMI is currently operational and undergoing validation by an elite team of researchers and clinical experts through two Clinical Studies. Leveraging proprietary databases and algorithms, YMI addresses the critical challenge of misdiagnosis in mental health.

James Durward, CEO, states: “Our purpose-built and proprietary databases are what really set us apart from others in this sector. While high quality ML algorithms are abundant, without relevant, consistent, clean data to feed the ML algorithms, you can’t get quality results. Perhaps an even bigger issue is copyright – while others must deal with potential copyright infringement claims related to the training data they use, we have full rights to our data. We recognized the value of high quality data from the get-go and I believe that this is a major differentiator that positions NDAT as a transformative player in the sector.”



Key Personnel and Collaborations – At the helm of nDatalyze Corp. is CEO Jim Durward, a visionary data scientist pivotal to the company’s pioneering approach in mental health diagnostics. The team is further strengthened by NDAT’s President, Dr. Keith Courtney, PhD, Psychiatrist.

Significantly contributing to the clinical research are distinguished academics Dr. Andrew Greenshaw, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at the University of Alberta, and Dr. Bo Cao, PhD, Canada Research Chair in Computational Psychiatry. Their expertise is instrumental in one Clinical Study, being conducted under the auspices of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

Another key collaboration involves Dr. Dale Stevens, Neuroscience PhD, from the Department of Psychology at York University. Dr. Stevens is leading a Clinical Study related to the incorporation of DNA data into the predictive algorithm. The DNA-enhanced data collection was completed in January, 2024 and these records form part of NDAT’s purpose-built databases.

These collaborations underscore NDAT’s commitment to ensuring its technologies meet the highest standards of efficacy and ethical practice, both critical factors for investor confidence.



Innovative Approach and Market Positioning – NDAT’s collaborative approach does more than just advance the field of mental health; it positions NDAT as a leader in a vast and growing market. By focusing on combining predictive diagnostics, condition management and treatment, NDAT taps into an unmet need in the mental health sector, offering a solution that can potentially transform how mental conditions are diagnosed, managed and treated. This innovative stance not only underscores NDAT’s technological prowess but also highlights its potential for significant market growth and impact.



Regulatory Excellence and Patient Safety – In its unwavering pursuit of excellence, nDatalyze Corp. (NDAT) places a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance and ethical standards. NDAT conducts extensive ethics reviews in collaboration with its academic partners, ensuring full adherence to applicable regulations. This strict compliance not only demonstrates NDAT’s commitment to patient safety but also underlines its dedication to sustainable growth in the mental health sector. By prioritizing these aspects, NDAT aligns itself with the highest standards of practice, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s operational integrity and long-term viability. This approach is particularly crucial in the healthcare industry, where regulatory compliance and patient safety are paramount.

Capital – NDAT has sufficient funds on hand to fund both Clinical Studies. NDAT has no debt.



Engagement Invitation to Investors – nDatalyze Corp. cordially invites the investment community to explore the unique and innovative approach we have adopted towards mental health care. We are eager to engage in further discussions about our strategic direction and the exciting investment opportunities that lie ahead.

About YMI: YMI uses evidence-based, objective data from whole life experiences to predict individual mental states over time, and applies this knowledge towards a fuller understanding of how mental health develops, and how to improve mental wellbeing. YMI combines supervised machine-learning with a proprietary Reference Database to predict an individual’s predisposition toward a variety of common mental conditions, both current and forward in time. YMI is poised to revolutionize mental health diagnoses while ensuring a sustainable revenue stream. By strategically addressing the causes of misdiagnosis, establishing credibility through clinical studies, and targeting key markets, YMI aligns both societal impact and financial success.

