Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – December 18, 2023 – nDatalyze Corp. (“NDAT” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:NDAT) (OTC:NDATF) announces that on December 15, 2023, the Corporation signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Edmonton Region (“CMHA_E”), Dr. Andrew Greenshaw, and Dr. Bo Cao (collectively the “Parties”) whereby the Parties have agreed to organize and conduct the Psychiatric aspect (“Project”) of the Corporation’s previously-announced Clinical Study. A formal agreement setting out protocols and specifics is expected within 60 days. The Project will be overseen by Giri Puligandla, CMHA_E Executive Director, and the Principal Investigators will be Dr. Bo Cao, assistant professor in Computational Psychiatry at the Department of Psychiatry, University of Alberta and Canada Research Chair (CRC; Tier 2), and Dr. Andrew Greenshaw, Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at the University of Alberta. Dr. Greenshaw is Chairman of the Board of Directors at Mental Health Research Canada and has also served on numerous Canadian Medical Research Council and Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) grant panels. Dr. Greenshaw maintains extensive high-level relationships within the mental health system.

James Durward, CEO/CTO states: “Since our YMI system was conceived, we have been working to bring together the elements believed necessary to significantly improve population-wide mental health. This is a major undertaking that involves not only complex technical issues, but also the relationships necessary to deploy advanced systems throughout the mental health system. I believe that by combining our unique Reference Database and machine-learning processes with some of the brightest minds in the field, the stage is now set to have our YMI system not only validated, but also positioned for deployment.”

The Corporation will finance the Clinical Study with existing cash reserves.

About YMI: YMI uses evidence-based, objective data from whole life experiences to predict individual mental states over time and applies this knowledge towards a fuller understanding of how mental health develops and how to improve mental wellbeing. YMI combines machine-learning with a proprietary Reference Database that contains >1200 person’s genetic expressions, childhood environment, habits, phobias, lived experiences and lifestyle to generate a personalized graphic report predicting an individual’s predisposition toward a variety of common mental conditions, both current and forward in time.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Dr. Keith Courtney, President (Psychiatric aspects)

Email: [email protected]

or

James Durward, CEO&CTO (Technical aspects)

Email: [email protected]

nDatalyze Website: https://www.ndatalyze.com

YMI Website: https://ymihealth.ca

