Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – December 21, 2023 – nDatalyze Corp. (“NDAT” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:NDAT) (OTC:NDATF) announces that pursuant to terms and conditions of the Letter of Intent (“LOI”) dated November 10, 2023, which LOI was extended on December 11, 2023, the Corporation and Dr. Dale Stevens have today signed a formal Clinical Study Agreement. This Agreement remains subject to York University’s ethics review but the Parties do not expect any issues in this regard.

About YMI: YMI uses evidence-based, objective data from whole life experiences to predict individual mental states over time and applies this knowledge towards a fuller understanding of how mental health develops and to improve mental wellbeing. YMI combines machine-learning with a proprietary Reference Database that contains >1200 person’s genetic expressions, childhood environment, habits, phobias, lived experiences and lifestyle to generate a personalized graphic report predicting an individual’s predisposition toward a variety of common mental conditions, both current and forward in time.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Dr. Keith Courtney, President (psychiatric aspects)

Email: [email protected]

or

James Durward, CEO&CTO (technical aspects)

Email: [email protected]

nDatalyze Website: https://www.ndatalyze.com

YMI Website: https://ymihealth.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.