New Age Metals Commences Drilling at River Valley PGM Project Near Sudbury

Troy Media/TheNewswire.com news release service

Tickers: PINX:PAWEF, XTSX:NAM

Tags: #Mining

– The River Valley Project is one of North America’s largest undeveloped primary Platinum Group Metal (PGM) projects. The Project has excellent infrastructure and is within 100 kilometres of the Sudbury Metallurgical Complex. The Project is 100% owned by New Age Metals – The Company has contracted Jacobs & Samuel Drilling Ltd of Val Caron, Ontario to conduct a phase one 1,600 metre drill program at the River Valley Project and drilling has begun – The Company completed a $2M financing on February 3, 2020. The primary use of proceeds will be to follow-up on recommendations from the 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) – Eric Sprott became a strategic shareholder and has an 18.56% ownership of the Company’s current issued and outstanding shares on a post-conversion beneficial ownership basis – In January, the Company announced that it engaged IBK Capital Corp to assist the Company in evaluating strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value – The Company is actively seeking an option/joint venture partner for its Genesis PGM Project in Alaska and for our Lithium division in Manitoba

March 26th, 2020 – TheNewswire – Rockport, Canada – New Age Metals Inc. (TSXV:NAM); (OTC:NMTLF); (FSE:P7J) Harry Barr, Chairman & CEO, stated; “New Age Metals is pleased to announce that the company is about to commence the next phase of drilling at the River Valley PGM deposit near Sudbury, Ontario. The company plans to drill about 1,600m of core in five holes to test high-priority targets within and adjacent to the Pine Zone and Dana North Zone of the River Valley deposit. This drill program is the first phase of our 2020 exploration and development program, and will run through April. The Company continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is evaluating the potential risks to our staff and contractors. In light of the fluid nature of events the Company would like to note that there is no certainty that the current exploration activities will be completed without interruption.”

The purpose of the drill program is to test three Pine Zone target types: 1) induced polarization (IP) chargeability highs from the 2017 geophysical survey for extensions of the Pine Zone or new discoveries in the footwall to Dana North; 2) potential extensions of higher-grade trends external to the current mineral resources in the Pine Zone; and 3) whether and how the Pine Zone may be connected to the Dana North Zone at depth. The connection of the two zones is currently modelled, based on the available drilling, as a major SSE-plunging fold. The drilling will test for evidence of such folding, including the potential presence of thickened and higher-grade PGM sulphide mineralization within the fold nose. See Figure 1 below for the planned drill hole locations in the upcoming phase one program.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Location of planned drill holes (labelled) and previous drill holes plotted on an inverted IP chargeability plan (coloured) and a 3-D wireframe model of the Dana North and Pine Zones, River Valley PGM Project near Sudbury, Ontario

Since the two discovery holes in 2015, 19 more holes have been drilled into the Pine Zone. All the holes except one intersected the zone. Examples of some of the better intersections are: 4.03 g/t Pd+Pt+Au over 9m from 145m in hole 2015-DN002 and 3.22 g/t Pd+Pt+Au over 4m from 202 m in hole 2016-DN-T2-10. More details can be found in the various press releases on the New Age Metals website. The Pine Zone remains open along strike and at depth with an interpreted SSE dip/plunge direction.

AGORACOM

Further to news release of March 17, 2020, the Company has issued 271,200 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to Agora Internet Relations Corp. (“Agoracom”). The securities issued represent the first payment for services under the terms of the agreement and are subject to a four month plus one day hold period expiring July 26, 2020.

About NAM

New Age Metals is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery, exploration and development of green metal projects in North America. The Company has two divisions; a Platinum Group Metals division and a Lithium/Rare Element division. The PGM division includes the 100% owned River Valley Project, one of North America’s largest undeveloped Platinum Group Metals Projects, situated 100 kilometres from Sudbury, Ontario as well as the Genesis PGM Project in Alaska. The Lithium division is the largest mineral claim holder in the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field where the Company is exploring for hard rock lithium and various rare elements such as tantalum and rubidium. Our philosophy is to be a project generator with the objective of optioning our projects with major and junior mining companies through to production. New Age Metals is a junior resource company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading symbol NAM, OTCQB: NMTLF; FSE: P7J with 136,876,766 shares issued to date.

Investors are invited to visit the New Age Metals website at www.newagemetals.com where they can review the company and its corporate activities. Any questions or comments can be directed to [email protected] or Harry Barr at [email protected] or Cody Hunt at [email protected] or call 613 659 2773.

Opt-in List

If you have not done so already, we encourage you to sign up on our website (www.newagemetals.com) to receive our updated news.

Qualified Person

The contents contained herein that relate to Exploration Results or Mineral Resources is based on information compiled, reviewed or prepared by Bill Stone, P.Geo., a consulting geoscientist for New Age Metals. Dr. Stone is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Harry Barr”

Harry G. Barr

Chairman and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results and are based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements include statements in which the Company uses words such as “continue”, “efforts”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “confident”, “intend”, “strategy”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “project”, “goal”, “target”, “prospects”, “optimistic” or similar expressions. These statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others, the Company’s ability and continuation of efforts to timely and completely make available adequate current public information, additional or different regulatory and legal requirements and restrictions that may be imposed, and other factors as may be discussed in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), including the most recent reports that identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review or confirm analysts’ expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.