LOS ANGELES, CA – TheNewswire – JANUARY 18, 2024 — The 46-year-old Los Angeles costume-maker DG Brands is proud to announce the launch of an all-new children’s costume division named NOAH & ZOIE, its principal Barry Revzen said today.

Best known for its high-end portfolio of adult costumes and lingerie sold under the DreamGirl divisional brand worldwide, DG Brands has quietly been producing a broad range of kids costumes, wigs and accessories for Walmart and other retailers on a private label basis over the past several years.

“So many different retailers have been recently asking us to make kids costumes, we’ve taken the decision to form an all-new kids costume division named for my own children, Noah and Zoie,” said Revzen. “And beyond that, we are actively acquiring new and exciting costume brand and character licenses for Noah & Zoie, some of which will be announced at the Halloween & Party Expo being held at The Mirage in Las Vegas January 23-25.

“I am thrilled to have an incredibly talented team to establish and build an all-new kids division, while also bringing outstanding celebrity and character licensed brands to our well-established business,” Revzen continued. “Our sourcing and high quality assurance is unequalled in the costume business, building from the excellent Chinese costume factory which I personally ran for over a dozen years— enabling Noah & Zoie to move super fast in getting the newest and hottest character costumes shipped into the seasonal Halloween marketplace for 2024.”

Noah & Zoie are exhibiting their new licensed costumes along with a new value line of costume kits and ‘Mommy & Me’ matching Mom & Daughter outfits at Booth #111 at the Halloween Expo.



