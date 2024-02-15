Reading Time: < 1 minute

Edmonton, Alberta – TheNewswire – February 15, 2024 – New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. (“New Media” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NEME.P) a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), announces that the letter of intent with Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd., a private company incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia, as previously announced on February 4, 2022, March 7, 2022 and May 19, 2022 has been terminated and the proposed acquisition will not proceed.

The Company will resume the process of identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

Trading in New Media shares on the Exchange is currently halted.

About New Media Capital 2.0 Inc.

The only business of New Media is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a “Qualifying Transaction” in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative. For further information, contact: New Media Capital 2.0 Inc., John A. Putters, CEO and Director. Tel.: 587-985-2601.

