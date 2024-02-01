Reading Time: 2 minutes

NEW YORK, NY – (NewMediaWire) – February 1, 2024 – Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (“NYCB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NYCB). Click Here to Join Investigation.

If you acquired NYCB securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On January 31, 2024, NYCB issued a press release reporting fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results, including a fourth quarter 2023 net loss of $252 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $207 million in the third quarter for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The Company indicated that its fourth quarter results were impact by “a $552 million provision for credit losses” compared with a $62 million provision for the third quarter and that this increase “is primarily attributable to higher net charge-offs, as well as, to address weakness in the office sector, potential repricing risk in the multi-family portfolio, and an increase in classified assets.”

On January 31, 2024, following this news, NYCB shares plummeted by $3.91 per share, or about 37.7%, to close at $6.47 per share on heavy trading volume.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX – Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

