Newlox Pours More Gold Dore, Central American Operations

Tickers: XCNQ:LUX

Tags: #Mining

Recently Produced Gold

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – 6 April 2020 – Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. (“Newlox” or the “Company”) (CNSX:LUX) | (Frankfurt:NGO) reports that gold production continues, uninterrupted since June 2019, at the Company’s first environmental remediation and precious metals production facility in Central America. Since commercial operations started in June of 2019, Newlox has been recovering and selling precious metals while installing upgrades to the plant to increase productivity and efficiency.



The in-house atomic absorption and fire assay analytical laboratory has been running continuously since the start of operations, testing artisanal tailings stockpiles and ensuring operational process control. This allows the Newlox team to manage operations and prioritize feedstock based on precious metals content. The Company has established an inventory of high-grade feedstock to support increased throughput.

Newlox President Ryan Jackson commented:

“In these trying times, it is important for Newlox to continue its work. The COVID-19 pandemic is not only causing physical harm to people’s health but is also harming their livelihoods. The Newlox processing plant is an open-air format. It is ideally suited to the practice of physical distancing while at work. Therefore, we have decided to stay the course and continue to support our employees, stakeholders, and investors.”

About Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Newlox has identified a niche within the extractive industry where a clean-technology company can apply innovative processing techniques to not only recover precious metals but also affect positive change in the environmental and social landscape in its targeted jurisdictions of operations.

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the contents of this News Release.

On Behalf of the Board, Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Contact Newlox

Ryan Jackson

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp., President

Website: www.newloxgold.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 778 738 0546

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.