A revolutionary chronic care management system that empowers patients to take control of their health

A suite of sensors, such as 1-lead ECG, SPO2, temperature, BP, and weight scale, that can be used by the patients at home and transmit their vital signs and other measurements to the cloud in real-time. Portals and Smartphone Apps for the patients and physicians, where they can view trends and history, perform video conferences, write prescriptions and meeting summaries, and receive alerts for any abnormality or symptom detected. A secured HIPAA compliance cloud-based platform where the data from the sensors are stored, analyzed, and shared securely.

We are thrilled to introduce our new flagship product, the Prizma, an ecosystem that empowers patients to take control of their health and enables physicians to monitor their patients and improve outcomes. Prizma consists of the following components:

Prizma has many benefits for both patients and providers. For patients, it can improve their quality of life, reduce hospital visits, and lower their healthcare costs. For providers, it can enhance their efficiency, accuracy, and productivity. It can also empower patients to take control of their medical conditions.

Prizma ecosystem allows physicians to offer their patients RPM and RPT services, which are covered by CPT codes and, on the one hand, improve patients’ treatment and, on the other hand, allow the clinic to generate additional revenue streamline.

We are proud of our innovation and believe that Prizma is a game changer in the healthcare industry and in the lives of our patients.

Our expanded telehealth network and partnerships

We are also excited to share with you that we have expanded our telehealth network and partnerships with leading healthcare providers and insurers across the country. We now offer our telehealth solutions and mobile cardiac telemetry services to more than 100 million members and patients, covering a wide range of cardiac conditions and needs.

Our telehealth solutions and mobile cardiac telemetry services are designed to provide convenient, accessible, and affordable care to our customers and patients. Our telehealth solutions and mobile cardiac telemetry services are proven to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance quality of life.

Facts you may not be aware of

The Triple Analysis you need to know about, how our service enhances your patient care in extra 2 unique steps.

Did you know that at the end of each MCT study, the entire report undergoes a double screening to detect events that the device’s algorithm did not detect in real-time? At G Medical, this is our unique approach: An AI-based algorithm conducts the first screen and is then verified by certified cardiac technicians. On average, 16% more events are identified during the end-of-study screening. We are committed to you and your patients, and we triple-check each case. The outcome justifies our efforts.

Leading the 4th healthcare revolution with our investment in R&D, quality assurance, and regulations

We are committed to investing in research and development to bring you the most cutting-edge solutions for home hospitalization and remote treatment. These are the core values of the 4th healthcare revolution, which we are proud to be part of.

Our R&D team is constantly working on enhancing our flagship product, the Prizma eco-system, as well as developing new sensors and monitoring solutions that are not available today. Prizma is a smart portable device that can monitor vital signs, detect abnormalities, and alert medical professionals in real-time. It can also sync with our cloud-based platform, where we can store, analyze, and share the data securely.

We are excited to share our R&D efforts with you, and we look forward to launching these new features soon. As our customer, you will be the first to use them and enjoy the benefits of being part of the 4th healthcare revolution.

Our culture and team spirit

Finally, we want to acknowledge and celebrate our culture and team spirit that makes us who we are. We have fostered a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive work environment that values and respects each and every one of our team members. We have welcomed new talent and expertise to our team and provided opportunities for learning and development for our existing staff.

Our team receives ongoing training and education from leading industry instructors, which keeps them up-to-date and enables them to provide you with our well-known high-service standards. In addition, our company culture reflects our commitment to delivering our well-known personal, attentive, and flexible service to our customers. We respect your preferences, adapt to your requirements, and ensure your satisfaction throughout the process.

To conclude,

We know that you have alternatives, and we are truly grateful and honored to have you as our valued customer and partner in this journey. We look forward to serving you and meeting your needs in the coming year and beyond.

If you want to learn more about our telehealth solutions and mobile cardiac telemetry services, please visit our website at https://gmedinnovations.com/ or contact our sales team at [email protected]. You can also follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/g-medical-innovations/ for more updates and news.

Sincerely,

Dr. Yacov Geva

CEO and President of G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. is a health care company engaged in the development of next generation mHealth and telemedicine solutions and monitoring service platforms. The Company’s solutions and services can empower consumers, patients, and providers to better monitor, manage and improve clinical and personal health outcomes, especially for those who suffer from cardiovascular disease, pulmonary disease, and diabetes. The Company’s current product lines consist of its Prizma medical device, a clinical-grade device that can transform almost any smartphone into a medical monitoring device, enabling both health care providers and individuals to monitor, manage and share a wide range of vital signs and biometric indicators; its Extended Holter and Monitoring Cardiac Telemetry Patch services, utilizing multi-channel patient-worn biosensors with algorithms, to generate real time analysis and transmission that captures electrocardiography data continuously, including QT syndrome prolongation detection. In addition, the Company is developing its wireless vital signs monitoring system, which is expected to provide full, continuous, and real-time monitoring of a wide range of vital signs and biometrics. Its monitoring services include provision of independent diagnostic testing facility monitoring services and private monitoring services.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, G Medical Innovations is using forward-looking statements when it discusses: revenue growth and profitability in future periods; the launch of the Company’s CLIA lab in Austin, TX, the Company’s online store for its Prizma Monitoring Devices on Amazon Marketplace and the Company’s HTKs business and online stores; potential announcements with large homecare service companies and large distributors for devices and At Home Test Kits; and the Company’s plans to expand its line of monitoring products and services offered to patients, hospitals and clinics. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the Company’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, or achievements of G Medical Innovations could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties,, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in G Medical’s Innovations Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 16, 2023, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by law, G Medical Innovations undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

