Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQX:NEXCF) CEO, Evan Gappelberg joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce a significant milestone for the company. Nextech3D.ai has been granted a patent for 3D model generation from Computer Aided Design (CAD) data.

This patent is part of the company’s previously announced portfolio of patents filed in 2022 and underscores Nextech3D.ai’s dedication to advancing 3D technology and AI-powered solutions.

Gappelberg highlighted the importance of this patent in enabling Nextech3D.ai to capture a larger share of the rapidly growing 3D model creation market. There is increasing demand for 3D product models for various applications, including virtual reality, augmented reality, e-commerce websites, and more.

Virtual reality platforms like the META Quest and the anticipated Vision Pro from Apple rely on 3D models to display objects to users, enhancing the user experience by providing a better sense of what products look like from all angles and perspectives.

The granting of this patent reinforces Nextech3D.ai’s position as an innovative leader in the 3D technology and AI space, positioning the company to meet the growing demand for high-quality 3D models in various industries.

