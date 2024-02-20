Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the company’s launch of the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions. These proprietary Artificial Intelligence algorithms represent a significant advancement in Nextech3D.ai’s technology offerings and are poised to drive innovation in the e-commerce industry.

Leading this initiative is Hareesh Achi, a former Microsoft Executive who currently serves as Nextech3D.ai’s Head of Product Operations. With Achi’s expertise and leadership, the company aims to capitalize on the early stages of the AI opportunity, particularly in the realm of 3D modeling for e-commerce.

Gappelberg emphasized that the transition from 2D to 3D modeling represents a major multi-decade transformation driven by AI. Nextech3D.ai is at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging its suite of GPT AI solutions to provide cutting-edge technology to enterprise clients. The company plans to offer annual enterprise licensing deals for its suite of GPT AI solutions, which initially feature 12 GPTs. Moreover, Nextech3D.ai intends to develop additional GPTs throughout 2024, further expanding its product offerings and market reach.

By focusing on enterprise licensing deals and advancing its suite of AI solutions, Nextech3D.ai is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for innovative 3D technologies in the e-commerce landscape. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to driving technological innovation and delivering value to its clients in the evolving digital marketplace.

