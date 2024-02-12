Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil the company’s preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for the full year 2023.

These results paint a picture of robust growth and strategic evolution for Nextech3D.ai, with annual revenue soaring by an impressive 56% to $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022. Moreover, the company’s annual gross profit margin for 2024 is estimated at 30%, signaling a significant uptick, particularly following the company’s pivot to India in Q4, 2023, and enhancements in its AI capabilities.

Gappelberg elaborated during the interview, expressing satisfaction with the solid performance in 2023 but also hinting at even stronger gains anticipated in 2024. With the increasing traction of 3D modeling and the company’s continued pursuit of economies of scale, Nextech3D.ai is poised for further expansion and profitability.

Central to the company’s success is the strategic decision to shift operations to India, a move that has significantly bolstered production capabilities and, most notably, profit margins. Gappelberg emphasized that Nextech3D.ai is now experiencing consistent profit margins exceeding 50% across its businesses, marking an impressive 80% improvement over 2023.

The impressive financial results and strategic initiatives underscore Nextech3D.ai’s commitment to innovation and growth in the burgeoning field of 3D modeling. With a solid foundation and a clear roadmap for the future, Nextech3D.ai is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustained value to its stakeholders. Stay tuned for further updates as the company continues its upward trajectory in the dynamic world of technology and AI.

