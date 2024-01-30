Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vancouver B.C. – TheNewswire – January 30, 2024 – NEXUS GOLD CORP. (the “Company”) (TSXV:NXS), (OTC:NXXGF), (FSE:N6E) is pleased to provide an update on the intended listing of its proposed spinout of Nexus Metals Corp. on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Nexus Metals previously applied for listing of its common shares on the CSE following completion of a plan of arrangement involving Nexus Gold Corp. The Company is continuing to work with CSE staff to advance the application and address remaining requirements to complete the listing.

Completion of a listing on the CSE remains subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including completion of a review by CSE staff and the satisfaction of the initial listing requirements for the CSE. While the Company is committed to completing the CSE listing process, there can be no assurance that the listing will be approved in a timely fashion or at all.

The Company will provide further updates regarding the listing as they become available.

About Nexus Metals Corp.

Nexus Metals is a Canadian-based gold development company focused on the development of the McKenzie Gold Project, located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp, Ontario, Canada.

About Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold development company with an extensive portfolio of exploration projects in West Africa. The Company’s West African-based portfolio totals over 560-sq kms (56,000+ hectares) of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NEXUS GOLD CORP.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, Director

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, CEO, Nexus Metals

Tel: 604.970.4330

www.nexusmetals.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to completion of a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange by Nexus Metals Corp., are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

