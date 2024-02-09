Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nexus Minerals managing director Andy Tudor sits down with Jonathan Jackson to discuss the start of a 2,000-metre diamond drill program at the Bethanga copper-gold project, 260-kilometres northeast of Melbourne in Victoria. The company is targeting areas prospective for copper-gold porphyry style mineralisation. Four drill holes have been planned that will target the most prospective areas interpreted from the fertility study as the surface expression of a porphyry system. Tudor also discusses the highlights of the recent quarterly, the company’s strong cash position and what’s happening at the Wallbrook Project.

