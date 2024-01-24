Reading Time: 2 minutes

LOS ANGELES, CA – TheNewswire – JANUARY 24, 2023 — Noah & Zoie Costumes announces the introduction of its new range of infant and toddler costumes from the YouTube sensation and worldwide musical hit Super Simple Songs.

Featuring the beloved characters Rizzo the Monster, Molly the Alien, Dewey, Hugo, Jimmy and Strawberry, the new Costume Collection is being launched at this week’s Halloween Costume & Party Expo being held at The Mirage in Las Vegas January 23-25. Available for Halloween 2024 and including the popular characters from the Super Simple Rhymington Square songs, Noah & Zoie’s quality costumes are styled for comfort and fun.

“Halloween is not just one of my favourite times of the year, but it’s an exciting time for our preschoolers. Imaginative play is at the forefront of everything we create, and dress-up play is a huge part of exploration and learning, which is what we strive to embody. I cannot wait to see kids dressed in Noah & Zoie’s Super Simple character costumes dancing to our songs,” said Morghan Fortier, CEO of Skyship Entertainment.

Barry Revzen, owner and CEO of Noah & Zoie’s parent company DG Brands, said, “We are super excited to partner with Skyship Entertainment to bring their beloved Super Simple characters into the world of children’s dress-up costumes.”

With over 63+ billion YouTube views and 57+ million subscribers, Skyship is now home to some of the most well-known and loved children’s content on YouTube.

Super Simple’s award-winning songs, stories, series and learning videos have become a part of the daily lives of teachers, parents and caregivers all over the world.

About Noah & Zoie Costumes

Noah & Zoie Costumes is the new preschool and family-focused costume division of DG Brands, the 46-year-old LA-based specialty apparel company dedicated to inspiring imagination and fantasy play for all ages of consumers through its high-quality fashion collections.

