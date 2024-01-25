Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire — January 24, 2024 – Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) (“Norseman” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be completing a corporate name change to “Fitzroy Minerals Inc.” and will begin trading under a new stock ticket symbol “FTZ” at the start of trading on January 29, 2024 on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s ISIN and CUSIP numbers will change to CA33827E1016 and 33827E101, respectively.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name and ticker symbol change and do not need to be exchanged.

