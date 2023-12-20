Northstar Gold Corp’s CEO, Brian Fowler joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an update on the company’s recent financing and exploration activities. The company has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising nearly $400,000 in funds. These funds will be allocated to support exploration efforts on several of Northstar’s properties, with a specific focus on the historic high-grade Cam Copper Mine, located within the 100%-owned Miller Gold Property.

Fowler explained that the company plans to conduct a down-hole EM geophysical survey from the 2023 Cam drill holes in early 2024. Geophysical anomalies identified through this survey will be drill-tested as part of a Phase II Cam Copper diamond drill program scheduled for late February/early March 2024.

In addition to this financing success, Fowler shared that Northstar Gold Corp has received an exploration grant from the Ontario Ministry, amounting to up to $80,532.50. This grant covers 50% of the company’s critical minerals exploration expenditures at the Rosegrove Property, situated just south of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Rosegrove Property is highly prospective for shear and alkaline intrusion-related copper-gold deposits.

Northstar is eagerly anticipating the results of recently completed LiDAR and Mobile Metal Ion soil surveys at this property in early 2024.

