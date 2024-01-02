Toronto, ON – TheNewswire – January 2, 2024 – NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSX.V:NCI) (OTC:NYWKF); NTG Clarity is pleased to announce that it has received 14 new purchase orders (POs). These POs are for $3.8M in new work and renewals for existing customers in the Financial, Telecom, IT, and Food and Beverage sectors.

Closing out 2023 with continued growth, these recent POs signify the continued trust and confidence placed in NTG Clarity’s IT products and services. The breakdown of the work is as follows:

$2.8M in new work in the Middle East: $655K to provide On-Site IT Professional Services for 6 months for an existing customer in the Telecom sector. $786K to provide Onsite IT Professional Services for 15 months for an existing customer in the Financial sector. $410K across 5 POs to provide Offshore and On-Site IT Professional Services for 2 months for an existing customer in the Financial sector. $825K across 2 POs to provide a customized implementation of our NTGapps product for an existing customer in the Telecom sector. $85K to provide an ERP solution on our NTGapps product for an existing customer in the Food and Beverage sector.

$1M in renewals in the Middle East $505K to provide support for our NTGapps product for 12 months for an existing customer in the Telecom sector. $438K to provide On-Site IT Professional Services for 12 months for an existing customer in the IT sector. $52K to provide On-Site IT Professional Services for 3 months for an existing customer in the Telecom sector.



“We are excited to enter 2024 with such strong, consistent growth in the Middle East market,” said Kristine Lewis, President of NTG Clarity. “These POs showcase the quality and dependability of both NTG’s services and products, with our existing customers renewing their contracts as well as expanding our relationships by onboarding new products and services.”

NTG Clarity Networks’ vision is to be a global leader in providing networking solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered networking, IT and network enabled application software solutions to network service providers and large enterprises. More than 600 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry’s leading enterprises.

