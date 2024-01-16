Reading Time: 3 minutes

Toronto, ON / TheNewswire / January 16, 2024 / NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSX.V:NCI) (OTC:NYWKF) NTG Clarity is pleased to announce that it has received 2 new purchase orders (POs). These POs are for $8.3M in new work for a new customer in the Financial sector.

Continuing our impressive 2023 growth into 2024, these POs show NTG Clarity’s commitment to excellence in offshore and on-site professional services. These POs will result in the placement of more than 80 staff to service this new customer. The breakdown of the work is as follows:

$8.3M in new work in the Middle East for a new customer in the Financial sector: oo$5.5M to provide Offshore Professional Services Resources oo$2.8M to provide On-Site Professional Services Resources



“We are happy to be starting 2024 with such strong, continued organic growth in our Middle East market,” said Kristine Lewis, President of NTG Clarity. “These POs exemplify how NTG is becoming the go-to provider of professional services in the region with large, well-known players in the Financial sector signing on as new clients.”

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks’ vision is to be a global leader in providing networking solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered networking, IT and network enabled application software solutions to network service providers and large enterprises. More than 625 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry’s leading enterprises.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature.

These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

