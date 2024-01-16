Reading Time: 3 minutes

Toronto, ON / TheNewswire / January 16, 2024 / NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV:NCI) (OTC:NYWKF) NTG Clarity is delighted to announce that it has received another new purchase order (PO). This PO is for $3.6M in new work and renewals for an existing customer in the Financial sector.

This PO will result in the placement of more than 15 staff to service this customer and represents a more than 55% increase in work with this customer compared to last year. The breakdown of the work is as follows:

$3.6M for an existing customer in the Financial sector in the Middle East: oo$2.3M in renewal work to provide On-Site Professional Services Resources oo$1.3M in new work to provide On-Site Professional Services Resources



“We are excited to continue Q1 2024 with this strong vote of confidence from one of our esteemed customers,” said Kristine Lewis, President of NTG Clarity. “With this morning’s new customer announcement and this expansion of work with this existing customer, we are continuing to establish ourselves as the go-to provider of professional services in the region.”

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks’ vision is to be a global leader in providing networking solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered networking, IT and network enabled application software solutions to network service providers and large enterprises. More than 625 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry’s leading enterprises.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature.

These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information:

Adam Zaghloul, Vice President, Strategy & Planning

NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

Ph: 905-305-1325

Fax: 905-752-0469

Email: [email protected]

