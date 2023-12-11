NuGen Medical Devices CEO Ian Heynen joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss his appointment and share some exciting news regarding the company’s needle-free InsuJet injection device.

Heynen brings a wealth of experience to his role as CEO, with a strong track record in the med-tech industry. He has a history of leadership in technology-driven organizations, ranging from operational start-ups to turnaround situations and high-growth companies.

Heynen’s expertise includes managing P&Ls for both North American and international businesses, with multi-site divisions and gross revenues exceeding $600 million. He is known for driving growth through product innovation and international expansion in both startup and multinational firms.

In addition to his appointment, Heynen also shared a significant achievement for NuGen Medical Devices. The Mexican government has completed the registration of NuGen’s needle-free InsuJet injection device as a medical device for sale throughout the country.

Furthermore, NuGen has a distribution agreement in place with Science-Link, aiming to sell approximately 5,000 needle-free injectors in 2024.

Looking to 2024, Heynen outlined NuGen’s plans for both geographical market expansion and a strategic shift towards collaborating with pharma companies and healthcare systems. The goal is to broaden the technology’s recognition and accessibility, particularly in Canada, the US, the UK, and additional EU markets.

The interview showcases NuGen’s commitment to revolutionizing medical device technology and improving patient experiences worldwide.

