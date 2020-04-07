NuRAN Provides Update on Operations in Context of COVID-19 Pandemic

Tickers: XCNQ:NUR, PINX:NRRWF

Tags: #Technology, #Telecommunications

Quebec, QC, Canada – TheNewswire – April 7th, 2020 – NuRAN Wireless Inc. (“NuRAN Wireless”) (CNSX:NUR) (OTC:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, wishes to provide an update on its operations in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a provider of telecommunications infrastructure, NuRAN operates commercial activities considered essential to the population and the economy, and therefore maintains its operations. In order to protect its employees from the risk of being exposed to the virus and to slow its propagation, following the guidelines of public health, all except a few employees have been working from home since March 16, and will continue to do so for as long as social distancing measures imposed by the government remain in place. During this time, the Company continues to support the operation of mobile operators and to develop its set of infrastructure solutions. NuRAN has experienced supply chain challenges due to exceptional merchandise import and export measures taken by governments in reaction to the pandemic. Those measures have since been lifted or relaxed, allowing the Company to resume business which had been temporarily hindered. The global situation may cause other disruptions which could affect the Company’s ability to deliver its backlog. NuRAN has taken measures to mitigate the risk of such occurrences and minimize the impacts.

In its February 10th update, NuRAN had announced that its mobile infrastructure solutions would get connected to the core network of three African mobile operators within the next two months. The pandemic has altered the plan in the following way: of these three connection projects, one is still ongoing, one had started but had to be interrupted as NuRAN’s employee working on-site needed to return to Canada while it was still possible (the remaining of the connection will be achieved remotely), and one has been postponed to a later date. While delays have been incurred in their completion, none of the projects are currently at risk of being canceled. The Company has been working, and continues to work on several other opportunities which are neither related to, nor dependent on the above connection projects to materialize.

No regulatory authority has approved or reviewed the contents of the information contained in this news release.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.

