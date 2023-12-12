Ocean Power Technologies CEO Philipp Stratmann joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce a significant development for the company. Ocean Power Technologies has secured a letter contract from a US-based prime contractor for the delivery of multiple maritime domain awareness buoys, with a strong emphasis on national security and intelligence.

Stratmann shared insights into this collaborative effort between OPT and the prime contractor, emphasizing the shared goal of providing multidomain marine solutions in support of US government agencies. OPT’s PowerBuoy technology will serve as a cornerstone in enhancing surveillance capabilities both above and below the waterline, making a substantial contribution to maritime domain awareness initiatives.

The current contract enables OPT to advance the preparation of multiple Next Generation PowerBuoy systems, with the expectation of receiving further details in the future. The integration of OPT’s cutting-edge technology signifies a significant step forward in bolstering maritime surveillance efforts, ultimately enhancing security and safety within the maritime domain.

This collaboration reinforces OPT’s position as a key player in the development of innovative solutions that contribute to national security and intelligence efforts.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

+1 347-449-0879

[email protected]