Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – December 15, 2023. – Ocumetics Technology Corp. (“Ocumetics”) (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, announces a webinar to discuss the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study and its upcoming first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic.

Dean Burns, CEO of Ocumetics and 27-year Alcon veteran, will lead the presentation.



Join the webinar to:

Learn more about the significance of the biocompatibility animal study;

Learn more about the upcoming first-in-human study; and

Ask questions regarding the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens and the company’s plans.

Details are as follows:

Date: December 20, 2023

Time: 18:00 EST

RSVP: https://ocumetics.com/webinar-december-20-2023/

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is an innovator in the field of ophthalmic technology, dedicated to developing and commercializing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals worldwide.

Ocumetics is in the preclinical study stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. In its pursuit of a next generation interocular lens solution, Ocumetics has developed the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens, an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye’s natural muscle activity to seamlessly shift focus from distance to intermediate to near.

